Wynn Al Marjan Island: 55% of structural concrete complete

United Arab Emirates.- Wynn Resorts has provided an update on the construction of Wynn Al Marjan Island in Ras Al Khaimah. The company said construction has been progressing as expected, with 55 per cent of the structural concrete now complete. The main tower has reached the 26th floor, with walls extending to the 29th floor.

The construction team is working at a pace of one floor per week and aims to top off the structure by December 2025. Over the past 100 days, the resort tower’s height has increased by 44 metres.

The project is overseen by Wynn Design and Development (WDD), the company’s in-house design and architectural team, which includes over 90 architects and designers. This team is managing all aspects of the IR’s design and development. There are 9,100 construction workers on-site, and over 100 concrete trucks operating daily.

The IR will feature 1,542 rooms and suites. The installation of elevators and escalators has commenced this month. The IR will also include 22 dining and social venues, a nightclub, a beach club, and a pool area covering 3.6 hectares, a shopping promenade spanning 15,000 square metres and a 7,500-square-metre meetings and events centre.

In October, the company said the casino could generate a minimum of US$1.33bn in gross gaming revenue (GGR) annually. The gaming space will cover 225,000 square feet (20,903 square meters), 4 per cent of the gross floor area. The cost is estimated at US$5.1bn. Project costs alone will amount to US$4.6bn. Opening is expected for the first quarter of 2027.

The General Commercial Gaming Regulatory Authority (GCGRA) has not confirmed any other applicants for casino licences, but Wynn Resorts expects that two other resorts will be licensed, most likely in other emirates.

