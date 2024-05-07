Wynn’s UAE IR to open in early 2027

Wynn Resorts says the IR’s 300-metre tower will be topped off in the fourth quarter of 2025.

United Arab Emirates.- Wynn Resorts has issued a press release showing new images of the integrated resort (IR) it is developing in the United Arab Emirates. Located in Ras Al Khaimah, Wynn Al Marjan Island is expected to be the first IR in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region. It will be Wynn’s first beachfront resort.

Wynn Resorts is developing the project in partnership with Marjan and RAK Hospitality Holding. The Wynn Al Marjan Island will feature 1,542 rooms and suites, including 22 private villas in a new marina adjacent to the resort. There will be beachside pool landscape, with multiple swimming and wading pools, water features and private cabanas.

Todd Lenahan, president and chief creative officer of Wynn Design and Development, said: “Historically, the area around Ras Al Khaimah was a beacon for navigation and important trade on the Arabian Gulf. Early travellers through the Gulf relied upon this tented settlement as a trade landmark between the Arabian Gulf and the Arabian Sea.

“We designed the 300-meter-tall resort tower with Ras Al Khaimah’s historic role as a great navigational sentinel in mind. We hope this becomes a new landmark, a new beacon, for travellers to Ras A Khaimah from across the globe.”

The IR will feature 22 restaurants, lounges and bars, a theatre with in-house productions, a 15,000-square-metre shopping esplanade, spa and a 7,500-square-metre meeting and events centre. Construction began in early 2023, under the direction of UAE-based main contractor ALEC Engineering and Contracting. Currently, the tower is about 40 meters tall. It’s expected to be topped off at over 300 metres in the fourth quarter of 2025. The resort is expected to open to the public in early 2027.

