Vietnam receives 91,000 international visitors in Q1

The number of tourists arriving in the country in March was up by 41 per cent month-on-month.

Vietnam.- Vietnam received 91,000 international visitors in Q1, an increase of 89.1 per cent year-on-year. According to General Statistics Office figures cited by Vietnamnet, arrivals in March were 41 per cent month-on-month and up 220 per cent year-on-year

Vietnam fully reopened its borders on March 15, an announcement that was welcomed by Vietnamese casinos as the government has tight restrictions on locals entering casinos.

In March, the Ministry of Finance proposed expanding the scheme that allows qualifying Vietnamese citizens to gamble to cover two future casinos. Currently, locals may only gamble at two existing casinos in the country under a scheme that was last year extended by the Ministry of Finance until 2024,

Vietnam’s Ministry of Finance had previously said these two projects could potentially foster tourism growth.