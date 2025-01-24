ACMA releases latest report on interactive gambling actions

The regulator carried out eight investigations and issued six formal warnings.

Australia.- The Australian Communications and Media Authority (ACMA) has released a report on its actions concerning interactive gambling for October to December 2024. The regulator conducted 301 inquiries, upholding 243 (85 per cent). In the previous quarter, the ACMA had conducted 396 inquiries.

It received 97 complaints and 24 enquiries in October, 68 complaints and 24 enquiries in November and 78 and 10 in December.

The ACMA completed eight investigations involving 16 gambling sites. It found one or more breaches of the Interactive Gambling Act (IGA) in five cases. There were 16 findings of breaches: 10 for providing a prohibited interactive gambling service to Australian customers, five for providing an unlicensed regulated interactive gambling service to Australian customers and one for advertising a prohibited and/or unlicensed regulated interactive gambling service in Australia.

The ACMA issued six formal warnings to providers.

Dama N.V. for providing a prohibited interactive gambling service (RollXO).

FBC B.V. for providing a prohibited and unlicensed regulated interactive gambling service (FreeBitco.in).

Square Media Ltd for being a party to providing a prohibited and unregulated interactive gambling service (Betsquare).

Dama N.V. for providing a prohibited interactive gambling service (Lucky Ones).

Dama N.V. for providing prohibited and unlicensed regulated interactive gambling services (SpinsUP, Rebellion Casino, MoonWin, Lucky Friends, Golden Star Casino and N1 Bet services).

Luster N.V. for providing a prohibited interactive gambling service (Eddy Vegas).

The regulator reported 75 URLs to accredited family-friendly filter providers and blocked 75 websites. The majority were casino-style services offering games like blackjack, roulette, poker, and slots. A number of the sites also provided wagering services without an Australian licence.

See also: Queensland premier suggests The Star could sell casinos