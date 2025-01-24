CreditSights expects Macau to surpass 2025 GGR target

Analysts expect Macau’s GGR to rise by 8 per cent year-on-year.

Macau.- CreditSights, a division of the Fitch Group, has predicted that Macau gross gaming revenue (GGR) will reach around MOP245bn (US$30.5bn) this year. That would beat the government’s forecast of MOP240bn and would represent 84 per cent of 2019 levels and an 8 per cent rise year-over-year.

Analysts Nicholas Chen, David Bussey and Zerlina Zeng predicted that hotel occupancy could improve this year due to the completion of casino renovations and room conversions. They expect visitor numbers to reach about 94 per cent of the levels seen in 2019 and GGR per visitor to rise by 2 per cent year-on-year from MOP6,493 to MOP6,606.

Analysts pointed out that Macau’s casino operators could face challenges due to China’s slowing economic growth and weak domestic spending. However, they said Macau’s gaming sector could benefit from the easing of travel restrictions, more cities being added to the Individual Visit Scheme (IVS), ongoing renovations and upgrades to casinos, improvements in room and entertainment options and a boost in consumer confidence from recent measures by Chinese authorities.

GGR in 2024 was MOP226.78bn (US$28.39bn), up 23.8 per cent year-on-year. However, the figure was down 22.45 per cent compared to 2019 levels, when GGR reached MOP292.45bn (US$36.7bn). Visitor numbers reached 34.9 million.

