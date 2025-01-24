114 arrested in the Philippines for alleged illegal gambling

Police carried out 54 operations between January 21 and 22.

The Philippines.- Some 114 people were arrested for alleged involvement in illegal gambling activities in a series of 54 raids by the National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) between January 21 and 22. Police say 52 of those arrested were in Manila, 26 in southern Metro Manila, 18 in the Camanava region, 17 in eastern Metro Manila and one in Quezon City.

Brig. gen. Anthony Aberin, the director of the NCRPO, said police seized PHP28,064. Aberin said: “Our relentless campaign against illegal gambling underscores our dedication to creating safer and more secure communities for everyone.”

See also: Illegal gambling in the Philippines: 29 arrested in Silang

Earlier this week, the Bureau of Immigration (BI), along with the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI), arrested 32 foreign nationals, 20 Chinese, 11 Malaysians and a Cambodian, allegedly linked to offshore gaming activities in Parañaque City. BI intelligence division chief Fortunato Manahan Jr. said those arrested were allegedly involved in online gaming and scamming operations in a building in Aseana City, a mixed-use central business district.

See also: Philippine senator calls for rejection of citizenship application for alleged links to offshore gaming