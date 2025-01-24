DigiPlus and BingoPlus Foundation launch films promoting responsible gaming

The films will be shown on social media.

The Philippines.- DigiPlus Interactive and its social development initiative, BingoPlus Foundation have launched three short films to encourage responsible gaming choices as part of the Pusta de Peligro Responsible Gaming campaign.

The first film depicts a woman facing the dilemma of whether to break her piggy bank to place a bet or to save her money. The second film presents a man deciding between buying lunch and risking his funds on a gamble. The third film illustrates a woman’s struggle with worn-out shoes as she weighs the need for a replacement against the temptation to gamble.

The company said: “Through these relatable, real-life scenarios, Pusta de Peligro challenges viewers to recognise the moments when gaming transitions from fun to risk and encourages them to embrace the campaign’s call: ‘Pag Pusta de Peligro na, pause na muna, dahil ang gaming dapat fun-fun lang!’ [When it comes to gambling, take a break, because gambling should be fun!]”

Source: DigiPlus.

Eusebio Tanco, DigiPlus chairman, said: “We hope this campaign will spark a national conversation about responsible gaming. We want players to feel empowered to make wise choices, families to feel reassured, and communities to see gaming as a safe form of entertainment. The Pusta de Peligro campaign is a crucial step toward that vision.”

DigiPlus and BingoPlus Foundation plan to boost the campaign’s impact by sharing the short films across digital platforms. During a premiere event at Gateway Cinema on January 23, there was a panel discussion on education, early intervention and collaborative efforts featuring Teresita Castillo from the International Gambling Counselors Certification Board and financial coach Armand Bengco.

Tanco added: “We’re just getting started. Responsible gaming is the foundation of a sustainable gaming industry. With Pusta de Peligro, we’re proving that advocacy and innovation can go hand in hand to create a safer, more enjoyable gaming environment for all.”

