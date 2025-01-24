Macau International Airport to increase flight frequencies for Chinese New Year

There will be 58 additional regular and charter flights.

Macau.- The Macau International Airport (MIA) will add 58 additional regular and charter flights to destinations including mainland China, Taiwan, Vietnam, Japan, Korea, and Malaysia due to the expected rise in demand for the Chinese New Year holiday, which begins on January 28 and ends on February 4. The airport has reported that flight reservation rates so far exceed 90 per cent.

MIA is making a 50 per cent reduction in parking fees for up to five consecutive days during the holiday period.

Yesterday (January 23), Lei Tak Fai, head of the Public Relations Division of the Public Security Police Force (CPSP) predicted that Macau could record between 5.04 and 5.36m cross-border movements during the holiday. This would represent an increase of at least 3 per cent compared to last year. Authorities estimated that the city could experience an average of 630,000 to 670,000 border crossings each day.

Lam Tong Hou, head of the Public Relations Division of the Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO), has said that hotel booking rates have reached 80 per cent and are expected to rise beyond 90 per cent. A survey by Morgan Stanley found that average daily rates at hotels are expected to be 15-40 per cent lower than in 2024.

