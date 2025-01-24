ACMA shares BetStop statistics for Q2

35,671 people have registered with BetStop since it was launched in August 2023.

Australia.- The Australian Communications and Media Authority (ACMA) has shared BetStop statistics for the second quarter of the financial year 2024-2025. It reported that 35,671 Australians had self-excluded from all licensed online and phone wagering services since BetStop was launched in August 2023. As of December 31, 2024, 26,020 people had active exclusions while 9,500 people had completed their self-exclusion or cancelled their exclusion early.

New South Wales tops the list of jurisdictions with the most registrants at 11,155 followed by Victoria with 9,582 and Queensland with 7,201. Northern Territory is the jurisdiction with least registrants at 281. In Q2, a total of 1,618 people registered in New South Wales, while 1,389 registered in Victoria and 1,061 in Queensland.

According to ACMA, 46 per cent of registrants were under the age of 30, 32 per cent were 31 to 40 and 13 per cent were 41 to 50. Some 39 per cent decided to self-exclude for life while an equal percentage chose to self-exclude from three months to two years.

BetStop covers all licensed Australian interactive wagering service providers, both online and telephone-based. Operators are prohibited from opening accounts or accepting bets for self-excluded people and from sending them promotional material. Operators must promote BetStop on their websites, apps and marketing materials.

Registrants can opt for self-exclusion periods ranging from a minimum of three months to life. Those already on state or territory self-exclusion registers are not automatically transferred to the national replacement.

