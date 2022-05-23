Victorian Responsible Gambling Foundation launches app

The app allows players to set goals and complete a series of activities.

The app was funded by an AU$200,000 (US$142,000) investment from the government.

Australia.- The Victorian Responsible Gambling Foundation has announced the launch of a new app to tackle gambling harm. The Reset App is said to offer people insight into why they gamble and provide strategies for tracking and managing gambling behaviours.

The Victorian Responsible Gambling Foundation said the app had been clinically tested to be used as an alternative to, or in combination with, traditional in-person counselling services. Users can set their own goals and work at their own pace through a series of interactive modules and activities. The app was funded by an AU$200,000 (US$142,000) investment from the government.

Minister for gaming and liquor regulation Melissa Horne said: “We understand the importance of minimising gambling harm and ensuring all Victorians have access to the help they need – this app is another way we’re supporting people at risk of problematic gambling behaviour.

“The Reset app provides a great alternative to traditional counselling methods, removing barriers such as stigma that can prevent people from seeking help.”

Victorian Responsible Gambling Foundation CEO Shane Lucas added: “The Reset app is an important addition to our suite of gambling harm treatment and support options and uses evidence-based best practice to mirror the experience of, or interventions used in, a counselling setting.”

A month ago, the Alliance for Gambling Reform had called for the introduction of harm reduction measures in Victoria after players lost nearly AU$1bn on slots in the past four months.

Tim Costello, chief advocate for the alliance, had said: “It’s staggering that the Victorian Labor Government continues to allow this predatory industry to operate with such reckless disregard for our wellbeing when it is causing so much harm to communities across the state.

“Many of the LGAs with the highest losses are also some of the most stressed communities. It’s clear that the industry’s business model is built upon exploiting the most vulnerable among us to inflate their profits.”

A report by the Nielsen institute also revealed that gambling ads shown on TV in the state of Victoria have increased by 253 per cent since 2016. An average of 948 gambling ads were broadcast daily on free-to-air TV in Victoria in 2021.