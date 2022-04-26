Calls for restrictions as slot losses hit new record in Victoria

The Alliance for Gambling Reform wants a nationwide system that would require players to set a maximum bet and play time

Australia.- The Alliance for Gambling Reform has called for the introduction of harm reduction measures in Victoria after players lost nearly AU$1bn on slots in the past four months. Player losses in March hit a record AU$257.3m.

Tim Costello, chief advocate for the alliance, said: “It’s staggering that the Victorian Labor Government continues to allow this predatory industry to operate with such reckless disregard for our wellbeing when it is causing so much harm to communities across the state.

“Many of the LGAs with the highest losses are also some of the most stressed communities. It’s clear that the industry’s business model is built upon exploiting the most vulnerable among us to inflate their profits.”

Costello is calling for a nationwide “lock in your losses” system, which would require players to set a maximum bet and play time. He also wants casinos to close at midnight.

Last December, player losses on slots in Victoria reached AU$251m after authorities eased Covid-19 restrictions.

Judge Raymond Finkelstein, who led the state of Victoria’s inquiry into Crown Resorts has called for more independent oversight of casinos and restrictions on how much money gamblers can lose.