VGCCC fines MintBet for breaching responsible gambling code

MintBet has been fined AU$100,000 for letting a customer gamble for 35 hours straight.

Australia.- The Victorian Gambling and Casino Control Commission (VGCCC) has imposed an AU$100,000 (US$65,000) fine on MintBet, a registered bookmaker in Victoria, for repeated violations of the Responsible Gambling Code of Conduct (Code) regarding prolonged gambling activity.

The VGCCC found that a MintBet customer engaged in 35 hours of continuous gambling within a span of approximately 50 hours. During this session, the customer placed a 327 bets and incurred losses amounting to AU$31,149 (US$20,200).

The Commission found that MintBet neglected to intervene or cease accepting bets from the customer, despite the person exhibiting signs of problem gambling. MintBet only took action to close the customer’s account after the customer explicitly expressed harm. The VGCCC also identified deficiencies in MintBet’s systems designed to prevent vulnerable individuals from experiencing gambling-related harm.

MintBet must provide a response to the VGCCC outlining the improvements it intends to implement in its systems and processes. The VGCCC will review MintBet’s response to determine whether further regulatory action is warranted.

VGCCC deputy CEO Scott May said: “Victorian gambling providers must comply with their responsible gambling codes of conduct. They exist to protect people from gambling harm. Even if accepting bets online, providers must monitor for and intervene when customers are displaying indicators of distress. Gambling for an extended period is a key indicator of distress that may indicate problem gambling. There are serious consequences for any gambling provider that fails to comply with their own responsible gambling code of conduct. We won’t tolerate it”.

See also: Crown Melbourne deemed suitable to continue holding a casino licence