Crown Melbourne deemed suitable to continue holding a casino licence

The VGCCC says the company has addressed failings identified by the 2021 Royal Commission.

Australia.- The Victorian Commission for Gambling and Liquor Regulation (VGCCC) has confirmed Crown Resorts’ suitability to continue operating its Melbourne Casino. It found that Crown Melbourne has addressed the failings outlined in the 2021 Royal Commission’s report, which included breaches of legal, social and moral obligations leading to tax avoidance, money laundering, criminal associations, and harm to vulnerable community members.

In response to the Royal Commission’s findings, the Victorian Government had appointed a Special Manager to oversee Crown Melbourne’s operations and remediation efforts. The VGCCC was created as a new gambling regulator with specific powers related to the Melbourne casino.

Commission chair Fran Thorn noted that the Special Manager’s final report affirmed that Crown Melbourne had remediated the failings identified and laid the groundwork for sustainable transformation. Key reforms included measures to prevent or reduce gambling harm, financial crime, and money laundering and enhancements to systemic risk management and integrity frameworks.

Thorn said: “During our investigations, we observed a different Crown Melbourne emerging with a clear understanding of the privilege and obligations of holding the Melbourne Casino Licence.”

Thorn noted that Crown Melbourne will continue to be held accountable against its transformation plan.

“That transformation plan will be at the heart of our oversight, along with Crown’s legal and social obligations, and provides the next level standard for Crown Melbourne,” she added. “The Commission will require Crown Melbourne to deliver further transformation through a statutory direction that will be issued shortly.”

She added: “In return for the privilege of an exclusive licence, Victorians have a right to expect that Crown Melbourne will never again prioritise profit ahead of the safety and wellbeing of its patrons and staff or over compliance with its legal and social obligations.

“Crown Melbourne must continue to seek to rebuild and earn public trust by demonstrating the good character, honesty and integrity that are necessary to remain a suitable casino operator. We put Crown on notice that this Commission will not hesitate to act if the privilege of holding the casino licence is again abused.”