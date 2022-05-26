VGCCC announces new rules for EGMs at Crown Melbourne

The new rules aim to help reduce gambling-related harm at the Melbourne casino.

The VGCCC’s new rules follow recommendations from the Victorian Royal Commission into Crown Resorts last year.

Australia.- The Victorian Gambling and Casino Control Commission (VGCCC) has announced changes to the rules for electronic gaming machines (EGMs) at the Crown Melbourne. EGM players at the casino will no longer be able to play more than one machine at a time.

EGM players will also no longer be allowed to use any item to hold down the buttons on unrestricted machines to facilitate continuous play. Continuous play on restricted machines is already prohibited.

According to the regulator, the rules for EGMs at the casino will better align with the responsible gambling objectives in the Gambling Regulation Act 2003 (GR Act) and the Casino Control Act 1991 (CC Act).

VGCCC acting director of licensing Jason Cremona said: “Playing more than one machine at a time is not consistent with the responsible gambling objectives contained in the legislation, and nor is playing continuously by using items to hold down an electronic gaming machine button.

“The casino is required to ensure that patrons comply with the rules, and the VGCCC will be monitoring compliance and will take regulatory action should Crown not ensure that the rules are complied with.”

Judge Raymond Finkelstein, who led the state of Victoria’s inquiry into Crown Resorts, had issued a series of recommendations and called for more independent oversight of casinos and restrictions on how much money gamblers can lose.

Meanwhile, the Alliance for Gambling Reform had called for the introduction of harm reduction measures in Victoria after players lost nearly AU$1bn on slots in the past four months.

Victorian authorities are finalising details of new legislation that aims to intensify control of the gaming industry in the state.

If passed, the legislation would formalise the division of the state’s liquor and gaming watchdog by transferring alcohol regulation to the justice department and increasing the powers of the new Victorian Gambling and Casino Control Commission (VGCCC).

The new legislation also gives inspectors greater access to casino records and surveillance of gambling activities.