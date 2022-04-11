US Court dismisses Bangladesh Bank civil suit against Bloomberry

The company said the complaint was dismissed for lack of jurisdiction.

The lawsuit stems from a May 2020 civil subpoena related to an US$81m cyber-heist that took place in 2016.

The Philippines.- Bloomberry Resorts Corporation’s subsidiary in the Philippines has announced that a New York state court has granted its motion to dismiss a civil lawsuit brought against it by Bangladesh Bank. Bloomberry Resorts Corp, the parent company of Bloomberry Resorts and Hotels, said the lawsuit was dismissed for “lack of jurisdiction”.

The company said the costs and expenses of Bloomberry Resorts and Hotels and its Solaire Resort and Casino were taxed by the clerk of the court.

The lawsuit stemmed from a May 2020 civil subpoena received by Bloomberry entities in September of that year in connection with another case in the United States related to an online theft from Bangladesh Bank in 2016.

The theft reportedly netted US$81m, a portion of which was reportedly diverted through various Philippine casinos, including the Solaire Resort & Casino in Metro Manila. The operator was only one of 17 firms and individuals named in the original lawsuit.

Court rejects Bloomberry petition to dismiss GGAM complaint

Meanwhile, the conflict between Global Gaming Asset Management (GGAM) and Bloomberry goes on with a US court rejecting a petition by Bloomberry to dismiss GGAM’s lawsuit over wrongful termination. However, a New York court has dismissed GGAM’s lawsuit against several other defendants associated with Bloomberry CEO Enrique Razon.

Bloomberry had petitioned to set aside enforcement of a $296m award from the Arbitration Tribunal when it ended a five-year contract with GGAM after only six months, accusing GGAM of failing to deliver on its commitments. But in September 2019, a Singapore court decided in favour of GGAM, awarding it payments of $175,000 per month.