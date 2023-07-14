TRLEI posts gross gaming revenue of US$207.7m for Q2

TRLEI’s gross gaming revenue was up 36.1 per cent year-on-year but down 2.4 per cent sequentially.

The Philippines.- Universal Entertainment Corp has shared the financial results of Tiger Resort, Leisure and Entertainment (TRLEI) for Q2. The casino operator posted gross gaming revenue (GGR) of PHP11.29bn (US$207.7m).

The figure was down 2.4 per cent when compared to the previous quarter but up 36.1 per cent in year-on-year terms. Adjusted segment earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) fell by 7.8 per cent from the previous quarter to PHP3.07bn (US$56.4m). This was up 39.9 per cent year-on-year.

Total revenue for the second quarter amounted to slightly under PHP12.2bn (US$222.56m), a sequential decrease of 3.2 per cent. However, the figure was up 36.2 per cent when compared to the second quarter of last year.

Other revenue, encompassing hotel operations, food and drink services, retailing and entertainment, experienced a quarter-on-quarter decline of 11.8 per cent to PHP915m.

Okada Manila recorded just over 1.42 million visitors in the second quarter, down 2.7 per cent when compared to the previous quarter but up 35.6 per cent in year-on-year terms.

For full-year 2022, the casino operator reported GGR of PHP34.34bn (US$630.21m) from Okada Manila. The figure was up 81.5 per cent when compared to the previous year.