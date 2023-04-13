TRLEI posts gross gaming revenue of US$209m for Q1

TRLEI’s gross gaming revenue (GGR) was up 97 per cent year-on-year.

The Philippines.- Universal Entertainment Corp has shared the financial results of Tiger Resort, Leisure and Entertainment (TRLEI) for the three months to March 31, 2023. The company reported PHP11.5bn (US$209m) in gross gaming revenue (GGR), up 97 per cent year-on-year and 10.2 per cent quarter-on-quarter.

Mass table game income increased by 106 per cent year-on-year to PHP3.15bn (US$57m). Gaming machine revenue increased 100 per cent year-on-year to PHP3.9bn (US$71m) while VIP table game revenue was up 77.5 per cent to PHP4.5bn (US$81m). Other revenue was up 178 per cent to PHP1.03bn (US$19m).

Adjusted segmental earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) was PHP3.33bn (US$$60m), up 188.9 per cent year-on-year. Total revenue, including hotel operations, food and drink and entertainment, was PHP12.6bn (US$228m).

For full-year 2022, the casino operator reported GGR of PHP34.34bn (US$630.21m) from Okada Manila. The figure was up 81.5 per cent when compared to the previous year.