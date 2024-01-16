TRLEI posts gross gaming revenue of US$166.8m for Q4

For full-year 2023, the casino operator reported GGR of PHP44.54bn (US$798m) from Okada Manila.

TRLEI’s gross gaming revenue was down 24.5 per cent quarter-on-quarter and down 11.2 per cent when compared to the previous year.

The Philippines.- Universal Entertainment Corp has shared financial results from Tiger Resort, Leisure and Entertainment (TRLEI) for Q4. The casino operator reported that gross gaming revenue (GGR) was down 24.5 per cent quarter-on-quarter from PHP12.35bn (US$217.7m) to PHP9.32bn (US$166.8m).

The company also revealed the figure was down 11.2 per cent when compared to the previous year, however, no details were provided regarding the reasons for the change to GGR.

Non-gaming revenue in the fourth quarter was up 13.3 per cent when compared to the previous quarter to PHP1.03bn (US$18.5m). Measured year-on-year, such revenue was down 2.5 per cent.

Adjusted segment earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) declined by 36 per cent quarter-on-quarter to PHP2.28bn (US$40.9m). Year-on-year, such earnings went down by 19.3 per cent.

For full-year 2023, the casino operator reported GGR of PHP44.54bn (US$798m) from Okada Manila. The figure was up 29.7 per cent when compared to the previous year. Non-gaming revenue was up 36.3 per cent year-on-year, to just below PHP3.90bn (US$69.9m).