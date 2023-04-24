Trip.com offers Macau discounts to attract visitors from Singapore

The promotion offers up to MOP606 (US$74.94) off on select hotels.

Macau.- The Online travel agency Trip.com has launched a new initiative with the Macau Government Tourism Office (MGTO). The “See You in Macau” campaign will offer Singapore residents discounts on selected hotels

Hotels marked with the ‘Macau Bonus’ tag are eligible for a maximum discount of MOP606 (US$74.94), or 50 per cent discount on bookings of at least two consecutive nights. The promotion runs until June 30.

The Macau Government Tourism Office Director, Maria Helena de Senna Fernandes, said: “We will continue to collaborate with our trusted partners on co-marketing campaigns with the aim of empowering visitors with the most up-to-date travel information and exciting deals.”

Edison Chen, vice President of Trip.com Group, said: “As we have seen a significant increase in search volumes and bookings among travellers across various markets in recent months, we are excited to have extended the partnership to our Trip.com platform for travellers from Singapore, South Korea, Thailand and worldwide.”

Last December, Macau rolled out a subsidy programme for local travel agencies that bring in overnight tour groups from Guangdong province, offering a rate of MOP176 (US$21.76) per person per night. The subsidy program was later extended to cover international markets including Taiwan, with up to MOP500 per tourist per night for tour groups of at least four people.