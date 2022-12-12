Macau launches new subsidy scheme to attract Chinese tourists

The scheme offers up to MOP250 (US$31) per night per tourist for tour groups of at least 10 people.

Macau.- Authorities in Macau will launch a new subsidy scheme for local travel agencies in a bid to boost the tourism and gaming sectors, which remain heavily affected by the Covid-19 pandemic. The initiative aims to attract more mainland tourists and promote longer stays.

The scheme, to be run by the Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) next year, will offer up to MOP250 (US$31) per night per tourist for tour groups that comprise at least 10 people. Tour groups must come from the provinces of Guangdong, Zhejiang, Jiangsu and Fujian and the city of Shanghai, with the whole group departing from the same place.

The tourism office said that each tour group must be met by a local travel agency in Macau, which will arrange the itinerary, and must stay in a licensed hotel. For eligible tourists from neighbouring Guangdong Province, the subsidy will be MOP150 per person for the first night and MOP300 per person for longer stays.

For other departure points, a subsidy of MOP250 per person is available for the first night, up to a maximum of MOP400 per person for stays of two nights or more. Applications are being accepted from licensed travel agents. The maximum subsidy for each group depends on the number of people, the departure location and the number of nights in Macau.

In November, Macau’s secretary for economy and finance, Li Weinong, revealed that the Macau government has allocated MOP650m (US$80.7m) to “expand tourism resources” in 2023. The money will be used to fund incentives such as discounts on air tickets and hotel accommodation.

The Macau government has been implementing consumption incentives in the form of subsidies to encourage mainland Chinese tourists to visit Macau. With the support of Chinese online brands, the initiative has included discounts on air tickets and hotel stays.

See also: Macau’s economy could rebound 46% in 2023, according to Fitch Ratings