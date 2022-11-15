Travellers International Hotel Group posts GGR of US$139.88m for Q3

The company reported growth in foot traffic after the complex resumed operations at 100 per cent capacity.

The Philippines.- Travellers International Hotel Group, the company that operates the Newport World Resorts casino complex (formerly Resorts World Manila) has reported gross gaming revenue (GGR) of PHP8bn ($139.88m) for Q3. That’s up 63 per cent when compared to last year but down 2 per cent quarter-on-quarter.

Foot traffic picked up during the third quarter with operations at 100 per cent capacity. Non-gaming revenue reached PHP1.2bn (US$20.98m) mainly due to continued improvement in the average daily rate as hotels transitioned to the leisure market with increased domestic and international tourism.

The company reported a net loss of PHP254m (US$4.44m) for the three months to September 30 and of PHP238m (US$4.16m) for first nine months of the year. GGR for the first nine months was up 77 per cent to PHP22.7bn (US$396.9m).