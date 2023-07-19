The Philippines expects a 20% increase in tourist visa extensions

The country received 2.64 million visitors in the first half of the year.

The Philippines’ Bureau of Immigration expects growth in tourist visa extensions thanks to the launch of its electronic services platform.

The Philippines.- The Philippines Bureau of Immigration (BI) has launched a new eServices platform that it expects could potentially boost tourist visa extensions by up to 20 per cent in the next six months. According to BI commissioner Norman Tansingco, the newly launched system aims to provide foreigners with easy access to extension applications and payment services.

Raymond Remigio, the chief of the tourist visa section, said the eServices option provides foreign nationals with the flexibility of choosing between on-site or online extension applications while they await processing.

In addition to facilitating tourist visa extensions, the BI’s eServices platform offers online access to the BI’s annual report, applications for Republic Act 9225 dual citizenship, emigration clearance certificates, visa waivers, and waivers of exclusion grounds.

The Department of Tourism (DOT) in The Philippines has recently announced that the country received 2.64 million tourists in the first half of 2023. That’s more than its target for all of 2022 (1.7 million). Leading the visitor markets was South Korea, contributing to nearly one-quarter of arrivals. It was followed by the United States and Australia.

See also: Philippines GGR to grow 15% per annum, analysts say