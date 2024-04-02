Thailand announces new policy against gambling sites

A government spokesperson said over 25,000 sites have been blocked since October.

Thailand.- Thai government deputy spokesperson Kanika Aunjit has announced a new government policy defining online gambling websites as a major economic crime. The Thai Ministry of Digital Economy and Society (DES) will prioritise investigating, suspending, restricting and blocking online gambling websites.

Aunjit said prime minister Srettha Thavisin believed online gambling was harmful to the economy and public health and urged citizens not to partake. Aunjit also reported that between October 1 and March 5, the DES had suspended over 60,681 units of inappropriate information and blocked 25,571 websites related to online gambling.

Online gambling is prohibited in Thailand. Those who breach the rules may be fined between 20,000 and 200,000 baht and be sentenced to up to ten years in prison. Promoting gambling may lead to a fine of 2,000 baht and up to two years in jail.

Meanwhile, the House of Representatives has approved a proposal to further study the possibility of permitting casinos at entertainment complexes. Some 253 of the 257 lawmakers present voted in favour of advancing the study to the final phase.

Prime minister Srettha Thavisin is reportedly in favour of a move to legalise casinos to attract foreign direct investment. MGM Resorts International and Galaxy Entertainment Group have already shown interest in the possibility of casino resorts in Thailand.