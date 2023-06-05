Galaxy and MGM Resorts explore casino opportunities in Thailand and UAE

There have been proposals to legalise casinos in Thailand and the UAE.

Galaxy Entertainment and MGM Resorts are reportedly already exploring opening casino resorts if Thailand and the UAE legalise gaming.

Thailand.- Galaxy Entertainment Group and MGM Resorts International are reportedly exploring opportunities to establish casino resorts in Thailand and the United Arab Emirates if the countries legalise gaming. Sources told Bloomberg News that the two gaming giants have set up offices in both countries.

It was already known that Galaxy had offices to promote its Macau operations, but Bloomberg has cited anonymous sources confirming that both it and MGM are also gathering on-ground intelligence with the purpose of exploring possible casino openings in the countries.

A project to legalise casinos in Thailand has already been proposed. A House committee proposal last year would allow both foreigners and Thais to gamble (Thais would have to be 21 and have held at least 500,000 baht in their bank accounts within the past six months). The UAE may seem less likely because of Islamic law, but several observers believe it may legalise some form of gambling, potentially in the line of its tourist-only rule on alcohol sales.