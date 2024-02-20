Thailand: man deported for allegedly operating gambling website

A 32-year-old Chinese national was accused of operating a site worth THB2.5bn (US$70m).

Thailand.- A 32-year-old Chinese national has been arrested and deported for allegedly operating a gambling website valued at THB2.5bn (U$D70m). According to police reports, the man, identified as Huang, led a criminal syndicate called Zhonghe, which ran the WANHE Football platform from a jurisdiction outside mainland China from March 2022 to April 2023.

In December, the police issued a warrant for the man’s arrest. However, Huang escaped from China and took refuge in Thailand, where he entered on a Cambodian passport. He was arrested by immigration authorities in Bangkok’s Sathon district on February 8 and deported to China to face prosecution.

Elsewhere, the Technology Crime Suppression Division (TCSD) of the Royal Thai Police has arrested 26 people in raids targeting two illegal online gambling sites, ramruy.net and pok9.com. Officers seized THB18m (US$499,000) in cash.