Thai deputy police chief probed for alleged laundering of gambling money

Surachate Hakparn is under investigation for alleged links to an online gambling network.

Thailand.- The Royal Thai Police has initiated an internal investigation into deputy national police chief Surachate Hakparn for alleged involvement in a money laundering related to an online gambling network.

During a media briefing, acting national police chief general Kitrat Panphet said a fact-finding committee would comprise officers of equivalent rank to Surachate. He said that if the investigation reveals wrongdoing, a disciplinary inquiry committee will be convened.

An arrest warrant against Hakparn was approved on Tuesday (April 2) on the request of investigators from the Metropolitan Police Bureau (MPB). According to Benar News, Hakparn has been released on a bail of 100,000 baht (US$2,722). He has said he is innocent and pledged full cooperation with the investigation.

