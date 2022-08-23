Temporary restraining order against CCC extended until August 24

Chief Judge Ramona V. Manglona has extended the order against the Commonwealth Casino Commission.

Northern Mariana Islands.- Chief Judge Ramona V. Manglona has extended a temporary restraining order that prevents the Commonwealth Casino Commission from revoking Imperial Pacific International’s exclusive casino licence. The judge made the decision to allow time to consider a request from IPI to order compelling arbitration in its dispute with the regulator.

At the hearing, attorney Kevin Abikoff, representing IPI, said a casino licence agreement arbitration clause enforces arbitration of claims in enforcement actions. However, according to assistant attorneys General Keisha Blaise and Alison Nelson, who appeared for the commission, IPI’s motion for compelling arbitration was moot since “nonbinding arbitration” had been available.

Judge Manglona said she will issue a decision by Wednesday, August 24. The temporary restraining order was originally issued on May 23.

A few days ago, Chief Justice Ramona Manglona ordered Clear Management to proceed with its auction of IPI assets starting August 30. The judge has granted a motion filed by seven workers to lift Imperial Pacific International’s moratorium on the sale in compliance with a US bankruptcy judge’s decision.

The seven workers had sued IPI for labour violations and human trafficking. On May 26, 2021, Judge Manglona issued a default judgment in favour of the workers as well as post-judgment interest and attorney fees totalling $5.9m. IPI appealed to the US Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit after its motion for reconsideration was rejected.

Judge Manglona has ordered IPI to object to auctions of items listed on Clear Management’s website within two weeks. She informed the parties that any sale would require court approval.

In May, IPI reported it had signed a memorandum of agreement with South Korea’s IH Group to secure funding to help it reopen its casino in Garapan and pay some of its obligations, including payroll and outstanding payables to vendors. However, so far there has been no news regarding the agreement between the companies.