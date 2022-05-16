Imperial Pacific claims its signed a deal with IH Group

A CCC hearing on IPI's casino licence has been postponed to May 24.

The casino operator says it’s signed a memorandum of agreement with South Korea’s IH Group.

Northern Mariana Islands.- Imperial Pacific International says it has signed a memorandum of agreement with South Korea’s IH Group to secure funding to help it reopen its casino in Garapan, in the North Mariana Islands and pay some of its obligations, including payroll and outstanding payables to vendors.

Commonwealth Casino Commission member Mario Taitano says he had not heard anything about the deal, but IPI says it will make an official announcement soon. The future of IPI could be defined on May 24 when the CCC holds a hearing to decide whether to permanently revoke its exclusive casino licence, which has been suspended indefinitely.

In October 2021, Yeom filed five complaints against Imperial Pacific International seeking to revoke its exclusive casino licence.

IPI has been delaying payments to its remaining employees and reportedly owes three payrolls: from March 21 to April 3; April 4 to April 17; and April 18 to April 29. Commonwealth Casino Commission chairman Edward C. Deleon Guerrero reminded IPI at a meeting on April 29, 2022 that non-compliance with payroll is a violation of licensing agreements and casino law.

IPI currently has 15 construction workers tasked with removing tower cranes from unfinished buildings at its casino hotel in Garapan. It also has 17 security guards maintaining the venue and warehouses in San Antonio and Lower Base and eight administrative staff at an office at Flame Tree in Sadog Tasi.