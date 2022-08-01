India: Tamil Nadu expected to restrict online gambling

In August 2021, the Madras High Court struck down the state's legislation that banned online gambling.

The state government is expected to restrict or entirely ban online games following committee recommendations.

India.- A committee set up by chief minister Muthuvel Karunanidhi Stalin to investigate the impact of online games has recommended the government ban or at least limit the activity

In February last year, deputy chief minister O Panneerselvam introduced laws that punished online gambling with up to two years in prison or a fine of up to Rs10,000 (US$ 137.15). However, in August 2021, the Madras High Court overturned the legislation after online operators filed a petition. The Tamil Nadu government went to the High Court in December to challenge that decision.

However, since a ban on all online gaming faces legal hurdles, it’s believed the state may instead impose access restrictions to limit the time online games can be played, such as once a day or week. The amount that users can spend may also be limited.