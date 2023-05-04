Tabcorp hires Mindway AI for responsible gambling upgrades

Tabcorp will enhance its responsible gambling capabilities using AI technology.

Australia.- Tabcorp has announced a new partnership with Mindway AI, a Danish software company specialising in responsible gambling technology. Tabcorp will enhance its responsible gambling capabilities using AI technology to assist potential problem gamblers at an earlier stage than previously possible.

Mindway AI, which has already implemented customer care software in 20 countries and has 6.5 million active users worldwide per month, will be working with an Australian gambling company for the first time.

Tabcorp COO Jenni Barnett said: “Our collaboration with Mindway AI is a key step forward in our commitment to caring for our customers, reducing harm and ensuring a safe and enjoyable experience. This partnership will allow us to use the world’s best technology to better identify and prevent harmful behaviour before it becomes a problem and then implement proactive measures to assist our customers.”

Mindway AI CEO Rasmus Kjaergaard, added: “Over here at Mindway AI, we are very proud to countTabcorp among our partners and we see great potential in the collaboration to help them enhance their player protection. This partnership is part of our global growth, and it marks that by entering a new continent.”