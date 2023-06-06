Star Entertainment announces Queen’s Wharf Brisbane opening delay

The Star Entertainment Group has postponed the opening of the Queen’s Wharf Brisbane casino resort to April 2024 due to construction delays.

Australia.- The Star Entertainment Group has announced through a company filing that its Queen’s Wharf integrated resort in Brisbane will not open until April 2024. The Destination Brisbane Consortium (DBC), a joint venture between The Star, Chow Tai Fook Enterprises, and Far East Consortium, mae adjustments to the timeline after reviewing construction progress.

The Star CEO and managing director Robbie Cooke said: “The revised opening date follows careful consideration of current progress by our builder. Queen’s Wharf has not been immune from the types of pressures that other major infrastructure projects across Australia have encountered.

“We are disappointed, but this transformational development for Brisbane has been eight years in the making already, and it will be well worth the wait. Queen’s Wharf will be a game-changer for a city that continues to attract the eyes of the world as we charge towards the 2032 Olympic and Paralympic Games.”

The company said that on June 2 it took control of several dining, entertainment, and gaming areas on Levels 5 and 6 of the resort. This marks the first handover of control in the construction precinct, allowing The Star to commence preparations for these areas. It also announced the completion of the third and final section of the Sky Deck bridge.

The Sky Deck will connect all four towers of the Queen’s Wharf development. It will house an open-air rooftop runway with a variety of bars and restaurants with panoramic views from 100 meters above the Brisbane River. The Sky Deck has the capacity to accommodate up to 1,500 people.

The Queen’s Wharf Brisbane development will include four luxury hotels, 50 new bars and restaurants, a retail area, up to 2,000 residential apartments and the equivalent of 12 football fields of public space. It is expected to host 2,500 slot machines.