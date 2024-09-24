South Korean wanted for alleged illegal gambling arrested in the Philippines

Nam Sundong was wanted in South Korea for allegedly operating illegal gambling.

The Philippines.- The Bureau of Immigration (BI) has arrested two South Korean fugitives after receiving red notices from Interpol and arrest warrants from South Korean courts. One of them was identified as Nam Sundong, who was sought in South Korea for allegedly running illegal gambling. He was apprehended at a residence in Manuyo Dos, Las Piñas City.

The other South Korean national, Lee Hyunhak, was arrested for drug smuggling. Both suspects are being held at the Bicutan detention centre, awaiting deportation.

In unrelated news, earlier this month, the Presidential Anti-Organized Crime Commission (PAOCC) reported that 70 Chinese nationals arrested during a raid on an illegal gambling operator in Pasay City were deported to China. China’s embassy in Manila highlighted the coordination between Philippine and Chinese authorities.

Philippine DOJ sets deadline for foreign offshore gaming workers to voluntarily repatriate

The Department of Justice (DOJ) has said that foreign workers employed by offshore gaming operators have until October 15 to voluntarily return to their home countries. The POGO Closure Task Force has decided that from October 16, the visas of foreign offshore gaming workers will be changed to tourist visas. They will be required to leave the Philippines within 60 days or face involuntary repatriation.

The Task Force includes the DOJ, Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE), Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR), Presidential Anti-Organized Crime Commission (PAOCC), and the Bureau of Immigration (BI). It aims to establish guidelines for the prohibition of offshore gaming operations by the end of the year as directed by president Marcos Jr.