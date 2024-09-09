70 Chinese nationals deported from the Philippines

Those deported were arrested during a raid in Pasay City.

The Philippines.- The Presidential Anti-Organized Crime Commission (PAOCC) has reported that 70 Chinese nationals arrested during a raid on an illegal gambling operator in Pasay City were deported to China last Friday (September 6). Five people arrested have pending cases in local courts.

China’s embassy in Manila highlighted the coordination between Philippine and Chinese authorities. Meanwhile, police made 2 arrests for alleged human trafficking and rescued 18 Chinese nationals in a raid on an offshore gaming operator in Zambales. Officers seized 18 desktop computers, mobile phones, documents, bank cards, IDs, a safety vault and some large knives.

The search was witnessed by local officials and a representative from the Department of Social Welfare and Development. The seized evidence was passed to the custody of the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) Intelligence Division.

