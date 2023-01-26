SkyCity to appoint David Attenborough as non-executive director

David Attenborough recently stepped down as Tabcorp’s managing director and chief executive officer.

New Zealand.- SkyCity has announced that it intends to appoint former Tabcorp CEO David Attenborough as a non-executive director with effect from March 1 2023. The appointment remains subject to approval by regulatory authorities in each of the gaming jurisdictions in which SkyCity operates, a process which normally takes some months.

Pending regulatory approval, Attenborough will be available to assist the SkyCity Board in an advisory capacity from his date of appointment.

Julian Cook, chair of the SkyCity board, said: “David has extensive gambling industry, corporate governance and sustainability experience which will bring considerable expertise to the SkyCity Board. We are delighted that he has agreed to join the SkyCity Board”.

Before joining Tabcorp, Attenborough was the chief executive officer (South Africa) of Phumelela Gaming and Leisure in South Africa. He previously held senior roles at a variety of casino and racing organisations. He is currently a non-executive director of Hostplus, an Australian-based superannuation fund.

Last August, SkyCity shared its financial results for the fiscal year 2022. The company posted a decline in revenue of 33 per cent year-on-year from NZ$952.0m to NZ$639m (US$395m) and a NZ$33.6m (US$20.9m) loss for the year ended June 30. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) was NZ$96.9m, down 69 per cent from the prior-year period.

According to the company, SkyCity Online Casino benefited from the closure of land-based casinos during the period and had a resilient performance following the reopening of land-based casinos in December 2021.