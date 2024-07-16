SkyCity appoints Peter Fredericson as chief financial officer

Fredricson will replace Julie Amey.

New Zealand.- SkyCity Entertainment Group has announced that Peter Fredricson has been appointed chief financial officer, subject to regulatory approvals. It said Fredricson has over 25 years of expertise in the energy, infrastructure, financial services and investment banking sectors in Australasia, Asia, and the Pacific Rim.

He worked as chief financial officer of AMP Limited and as the acting chief executive officer and chief financial officer of ASX-listed Oil Search Limited. He also held the position of chief financial officer at APA Group and Vector Limited. At APA Group, an energy infrastructure company.

He is a board member of a publicly traded company, with a background in finance, equity and debt markets, investor relations, strategic business growth, disciplined capital management, and mergers and acquisitions.

Fredricson is scheduled to commence his role at SkyCity on August 5 for a handover from the current chief financial officer, Julie Amey, who will depart in September.

SkyCity chief executive officer, Jason Walbridge, said “I am pleased to have someone of Peter’s calibre and experience joining the SkyCity team. Peter will play an important role in delivering the company’s strategic plan.”

See also: SkyCity’s Horizon Hotel to open on August 1