Jason Walbridge starts as SkyCity CEO

Julian Cook has become an independent director.

New Zealand.- SkyCity Entertainment Group Limited has announced today (July 15) that Jason Walbridge has started his role as chief executive officer. The company also reported that Julian Cook, its current board chair, will cease his executive role and will now be an independent director.

Walbridge replaces Callum Mallett, who was acting as interim chief executive officer. He has resumed his previous position as chief operating officer in New Zealand. Meanwhile, Brad Burnett has left his role as interim chief operating officer in New Zealand and assumed a new position as general manager of gaming in Auckland.

In June, the Federal Court of Australia approved a AU$67m (US$44.5m) settlement agreement stemming from civil penalty proceedings initiated by the Australian Transaction Reports and Analysis Centre (AUSTRAC) against SkyCity Adelaide for breaches of the Anti-Money Laundering and Counter-Terrorism Financing Act 2006 (AML/CTF Act). Brian Martin AO KC’s independent review into the suitability of SkyCity Adelaide resumed after being put on hold in February 2023. Martin is expected to report his findings to the Acting Commissioner by December 31.