SkyCity appoints Donna Cooper as non-executive director

New Zealand.- SkyCity Entertainment Group has announced that Donna Cooper has been appointed as the new non-executive director. The announcement was made on Thursday (September 28) and the appointment became effective the same day.

Cooper joined the group in July, having previously served at Coralus, TBS, and the Banking Ombudsman Scheme in New Zealand.

Earlier this month, the New Zealand Department of Internal Affairs (DIA) informed SkyCity that an application was submitted to suspend its casino operator’s licence for approximately 10 days. It follows a complaint lodged by a former customer who gambled at the casino between August 2017 and February 2021.

The suspension request is primarily based on allegations that SkyCity did not adhere to the requirements outlined in its SkyCity Auckland host responsibility programme concerning the detection of prolonged gambling sessions by customers.

Dini Soulio, the Liquor and Gambling Commissioner for South Australia, has approved the appointment of Kroll Australia as an independent monitor for SkyCity Adelaide. The company was ordered to appoint an independent monitor in May in order to supervise the implementation of programmes aimed at ensuring compliance with AML/CTF regulations and gambling harm minimisation obligations. Kroll already holds a comparable role as the independent monitor for Crown Sydney.