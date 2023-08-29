Kroll appointed as independent monitor for SkyCity Adelaide

SkyCity Adelaide had been ordered to appoint expert to review AML programmes.

Kroll Australia will supervise compliance with AML/CTF regulations.

Australia.- SkyCity Entertainment Group has announced that Dini Soulio, the Liquor and Gambling Commissioner for South Australia, has approved the appointment of Kroll Australia as an independent monitor for SkyCity Adelaide.

It was ordered to appoint an independent monitor in May in order to supervise the implementation of programmes aimed at ensuring compliance with AML/CTF regulations and gambling harm minimisation obligations. Kroll already holds a comparable role as the independent monitor for Crown Sydney.

Soulio said: “Kroll’s staff include people who have worked for the national regulator, AUSTRAC, are experts in fraud and risk management and have extensive experience ensuring casinos are fulfilling their regulatory requirements.

“Kroll is an experienced consultancy firm with staff who have a tremendous amount of experience in this field both nationally and internationally.”

SkyCity Entertainment Group has allocated AU$45m (US$29.2m) in provisions intended to cover potential civil penalties and legal expenses arising from the scrutiny of regulatory bodies, including AUSTRAC.

Meanwhile, Brian Martin AO KC’s independent review into the suitability of SkyCity Adelaide remains on hold pending the resolution of civil proceedings initiated by the Australian Transaction Reports and Analysis Centre in the Federal Court of Australia on December 7, 2022.