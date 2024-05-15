SJM participates in Macau roadshow in Jakarta

SJM showcased accommodations and dining options.

Macau.- SJM Resorts took part in the Macao Week in Jakarta, Indonesia organised by the Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) from May 9 to 12 at Central Park Mal. The roadshow promoted Macau as a tourism destination.

The roadshow’s inauguration saw the presence of Maria Helena de Senna Fernandes, director of the MGTO, and Annissa Noviarny, assistant deputy director of Tourism Marketing for Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macao from Indonesia’s Ministry of Tourism and Creative Economy. SJM representatives engaged in product showcases and business discussions.

Direct flights between Macau and Jakarta launched in November 2023. Indonesia ranked seventh among Macau’s inbound markets fourth among non-China markets from January to March this year. Roadshows will be held in Seoul, Bangkok and Kuala Lumpur in the coming weeks.