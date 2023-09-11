Singapore visitor arrivals down 7.8% in August

Singapore received 1.31 million arrivals in August.

Singapore.- The Singapore Tourism Board (STB) has reported the number of visitor arrivals in August was 1.31 million. That’s a decline of 7.8 per cent from July (1.42 million).

For the first eight months of the year, numbers were up 204.5 per cent year-on-year at 9.01 million arrivals. That’s still 30 per cent behind the same period in 2019 (12.86 million).

Mainland China remained the largest single source of visitor arrivals, accounting for 214,490 arrivals. That’s a 7.3 per cent drop from July. Indonesia ranked second, providing 167,850 visitors. Visitors from China stayed an average of 5.34 days, while the overall average stay was 4 days.

According to the STB, the top source markets in the first eight months were Indonesia (1.52 million), China (870,010), Malaysia (713,880), India (711,900), and Australia (691,730). Singapore is home to two casino resorts: Resorts World Sentosa, operated by Genting Singapore Ltd., and Marina Bay Sands, a subsidiary of Las Vegas Sands Corp.