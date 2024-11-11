Singapore records 1.31 million visitors in October

The number of visitors was up 16.7 per cent year-on-year.

Singapore.- The Singapore Tourism Board (STB) has reported that the country received 1.31 million visitors in October. That’s a 16.7 per cent increase in year-on-year terms and a rise of 3.1 per cent compared to the previous month.

Singapore received over 367,800 overnight visitors, a 58.4 per cent decrease compared to last year. Some 234,530 were from China, up 91 per cent year-on-year. Indonesia was the second largest source market, supplying 183,710 visitors. Malaysia was third, supplying 103,430.

On average, visitors stayed for 3 days. Tourists from China had the longest average length of stay at 2.94 days, followed by tourists from Indonesia (2.58 days) and Malaysia (1.84 days).

In the first ten months of the year, Singapore received 13.90 million tourists. The figure was up 23.3 per cent in year-on-year terms to 87.6 per cent of pre-Covid-19 levels in 2019. China was the top source market. In February, China and Singapore launched a 30-day mutual visa exemption agreement.

Singapore Pools posts full-year turnover of US$9.18bn

Singapore Pools, the country’s only legal lottery and sports betting operator, has shared its full-year financial results for 2023-24. Revenue was up 7 per cent from SG$11.4bn (US$8.58bn) to SG$12.2bn (US$9.18bn).

Some SG$9.14bn (US$6.88bn) was returned in prize payouts and SG$2.29bn (US$1.72bn) in gambling duties and taxes. SG$437m (US$329m) went to the Tote Board for community projects. Operating expenses were SG$332m (US$250m).