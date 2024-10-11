Tourism in Singapore: 1.27 million visitors in September

The number of visitors was down 17.53 per cent sequentially but up 12.3 per cent year-on-year.

Singapore.- The Singapore Tourism Board (STB) has reported that the country received 1.27 million visitors in September. That’s a 12.3 per cent increase in year-on-year terms but a decline of 17.53 per cent sequentially.

Singapore hosted over 540,000 overnight visitors, marking a 34.7 per cent decrease compared to last year. On average, guests stayed for 3.29 days in the city-state, representing a 9.9 per cent decline. The largest number of visitors came from China (217,000), followed by Indonesia, Malaysia, Australia and India.

In the first nine months of the year, the country received 12.59 million tourists. China was the top source market, with 2.47m visits.

Singapore casinos: 99,000 citizens or residents visited in 2023

Singapore’s Gambling Regulatory Authority (GRA) has reported that 99,000 people who were either Singapore citizens or permanent residents visited the two casinos in the city-state in 2023. The number accounted for 3 per cent of the nation’s adult population at that time.

According to the 2023-24 annual report of the GRA, the 2023 figure was similar to the levels observed during the Covid-19 pandemic years and in 2019, based on the published data from the regulatory body and its predecessor, the Casino Regulatory Authority.

For the years 2020, 2021, and 2022, the percentage of adult Singapore citizens or permanent residents visiting the two casinos was 2.5 per cent, 3 per cent, and 3.2 per cent, respectively, of the adult population. In 2019, a total of 107,000 such people, equivalent to 3.4 per cent of the city-state’s adult population, visited the casinos, according to previous annual reports from the GRA.