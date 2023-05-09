Singapore: 8 to be charged over alleged illegal gambling

The six men and two women were initially arrested in September 2020.

Singapore police are to charge six men and two women for remote gambling, corruption and organised crime.

Singapore.- Police in Singapore are to charge eight people who were allegedly involved in various illegal activities, including remote gambling. The six men and two women, aged between 37 and 66, were initially arrested in September 2020 as part of an operation against crime syndicates.

Six of the eight individuals were charged on Sepember 8, 2020, for offences related to remote gambling. Two of the men face further charges under the Corruption, Drug Trafficking and Other Serious Offences (Confiscation of Benefits) Act 1992 (CDSA).

The Organised Crime Act 2015 (OCA) makes involvement in organised crime groups a punishable offence. Individuals convicted of being or acting as a member of a locally-linked organised crime group can be jailed for up to five years, fined up to S$100,000, or both.

Meanwhile, the CDSA imposes penalties on anyone who converts or transfers any benefits from criminal conduct or removes it from jurisdiction. The penalties include a fine of up to S$500,000, a jail term of up to 10 years, or both.

Earlier this month, police reported that 110 suspects are under investigation following a crackdown on vice, gambling, and unlicensed moneylending. Law enforcement officers from the Tanglin Police Division, Criminal Investigation Department, Immigration and Checkpoints Authority, and Health Sciences Authority carried out a joint operation between April 26 and 28.

Officers seized cash, computers, electronic hardware, e-vaporisers, and gambling paraphernalia. Those arrested, aged between 17 to 70 years old, are suspected for various illicit activities, including vice and unlawful gambling.