Singapore: 110 investigated for vice, gambling and unlicensed moneylending

Singapore.- Authorities in Singapore have reported that 110 suspects are under investigation following a crackdown on vice, gambling, and unlicensed moneylending. Law enforcement officers from the Tanglin Police Division, Criminal Investigation Department, Immigration and Checkpoints Authority, and Health Sciences Authority carried out a joint operation between April 26 and 28.

Officers seized cash, computers, electronic hardware, e-vaporisers, and gambling paraphernalia. Those arrested, aged between 17 to 70 years old, are suspected for various illicit activities, including vice and unlawful gambling.

Some 48 women are being investigated for vice. They were apprehended after raids on massage establishments and commercial units in Toa Payoh, Bukit Timah, River Valley and Sin Ming Road. Meanwhile, 11 people are being investigated for alleged involvement in illegal bookmaking, with $2,022 in cash and mobile phones seized in raids in Bishan and Toa Payoh.

Another 19 suspects were allegedly involved in remote gaming at two offices in Burn Road in the MacPherson area. Officers retrieved more than $5,000 worth of cash, computers and electronic hardware facilitating remote gaming. Finally, 26 people were brought in for investigation for alleged involvement in unlicensed moneylending activities and for operating as money mules.

