Singapore: 21 arrested for alleged illegal gambling

The police arrested alleged organisers and betters.

Singapore.- Police in Singapore have arrested three men who were allegedly taking bets on the game bola golek in Gelang Patah. Some 18 foreign men were also detained for allegedly placing bets. The suspects, aged between 22 and 45, were remanded for investigation under the Open Gaming House Act 1953 for accepting bets without a licence. The gamblers were referred to the Immigration Department for overstaying.

