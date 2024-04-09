Singapore implements casino ban for criminal legal aid recipients

Individuals will only be allowed to access gambling venues two weeks after they no longer receive legal aid.

Singapore.- People who receive criminal legal aid in Singapore can no longer enter casinos or jackpot rooms or access Singapore Pools betting accounts while they receive representation. This new rule came into effect on April 1 and applies to those who receive defence aid from the Public Defender’s Office (PDO) or the Criminal Legal Aid Scheme (CLAS).

People can now only access gambling venues from two weeks after they no longer receive legal aid or when their case concludes in court. This move aims to prevent potential abuse of the system and safeguard the financial situation of aid recipients, given their financially vulnerable circumstances.

The PDO, which is a department under the Ministry of Law (MinLaw), was launched in December 2022. It covers Singapore citizens and permanent residents up to the 35th income percentile. Clients must pass a merits test to assess whether they will benefit from representation or have reasonable grounds to defend or appeal their case.