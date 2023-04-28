Singapore: 12 arrested for alleged illegal gambling

Singaporean authorities have arrested 12 people for suspected involvement in illegal gambling in Yishun.

Singapore.- The Woodlands Police Division in Yishun, Singapore, is investigating 12 people between the ages of 51 and 76 in relation to illegal gambling. Following a raid at Yishun Street 61 on April 25, officers arrested three men for allegedly running illegal gaming operations while seven men and a woman were arrested for allegedly gambling through an unlicenced service.

Another man, aged 76, is reportedly assisting police with investigations. During the raids, police seized gaming equipment, three mobile phones and approximately SGD10,700 in cash.

Those convicted of involvement in gambling operations face up to five years imprisonment and/or a fine of up to SGD200,000. Anyone convicted of gambling with an unlicenced gambling service provider faces up to six months imprisonment and/or a fine of up to SGD10,000.

Authorities said they are committed to taking action against all forms of illegal gambling. The investigation is ongoing.