Senator Gatchalian urges probe into illegal workers

Gatchalian has urged the Senate to investigate the foreign nationals in gated communities suspected of involvement in gambling.

The Philippines.- Senator Sherwin Gatchalian has called for a Senate investigation into whether foreign nationals in upscale gated communities are working for internet gaming licensees (ILGs). The senator’s call comes in response to concerns raised by homeowners in Multinational Village, Paranaque City, about what they see as an exclusive enclave for foreign nationals within their subdivision.

Gatchalian said he was worried that people living in these subdivisions may be fugitives from other countries and may be getting protection from high-ranking officials. The senator has been one of the fiercest opponents of online gambling operators.

In February, the House of Representatives Committee on Games and Amusements approved two measures, House Bill 5082 and Resolution 1197, which seek to ban offshore gambling operators.

