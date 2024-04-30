Philippine senator calls on President Marcos to ban POGOs

Senator Risa Hontiveros says benefits are outweighed by negative impacts like human trafficking.

The Philippines.- Senator Risa Hontiveros has again urged president Marcos to ban offshore gambling operators. Speaking to ANC television, she said the social cost outweighs the benefits. “The proceeds are small, and their tax obligations are huge,” she said.

Hontiveros and senator Sherwin Gatchalian are two of the fiercest opponents of online gambling operators. Last September, the Committee on Ways and Means in the Philippine Senate signed a report recommending a shutdown within three months.

In February, the House of Representatives Committee on Games and Amusements approved two measures, House Bill 5082 and Resolution 1197, which seek to ban offshore gambling operators. However, Gatchalian has claimed that some people are protecting POGOs, which is preventing progress.