Sands China showcases Macau’s tourism and MICE offerings in Singapore

The showcase is open to the public until June 9.

Sands China has opened its Macao Showcase in Singapore, promoting the city as a tourism and MICE destination.

Singapore.- Sands China has opened its Macao Showcase in Singapore. The three-day event at Marina Bay Sands’ Expo and Convention Centre aims to showcase Macau’s tourism offerings and position it as an attractive destination for meetings, incentives, conferences, and exhibitions (MICE).

The showcase features stalls and displays highlighting Macau’s gastronomy, art, and culture. The event will be open to the public until June 9.

In his opening speech, Wilfred Wong, president of Sands China, expressed the intention to present Macau as a tourist and MICE destination. Wong emphasised the vibrancy of Macau’s small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and their contribution to the city’s allure. This event in Singapore is the first stop a series of international promotions aimed at highlighting the experiences Macau has to offer.

During the opening ceremony, Maria Helena de Senna Fernandes, head of the Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO), praised Sands China for taking the lead in promoting the destination and embracing these collaborative initiatives.

She said the event was “a great entry point for leisure and business travellers to discover Macau’s overall tourism. From sight-seeing to meetings and conventions, gastronomy, retail, events and more, it celebrates Macau’s current dynamic development as a world centre of tourism and leisure”.

Earlier this year, Wong called for Macau to diversify its economy beyond gaming. He said that over-reliance on gaming was not healthy for the territory’s future development. He also stated Sands China was committed to helping transform Macau into a world tourism and leisure centre in line with the government’s vision.

See also: Las Vegas Sands celebrates completion of The Londoner Macao